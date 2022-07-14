Mankato man allegedly assaulted woman, stole her iPhone

Jul. 14—MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly assaulted an acquaintance and stole her iPhone after climbing through a window into her residence Sunday.

Lionel Maurice Arnold, 33, was charged with two felonies for burglary, one felony for domestic assault and one felony for theft Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

After receiving a call about a loud argument between a man and woman Sunday, police officers received another call reporting Arnold came into the woman's home and assaulted her, according to a criminal complaint. Arnold then reportedly called 911 saying he wanted the woman to stop bothering him.

The woman told police Arnold was banging on her door and she refused to let him inside. He reportedly pushed open a window and climbed in before taking her iPhone, pulling her hair, kicking her shin and stomping on her foot.

Arnold then ran off with her iPhone, the woman said. Police reported the 911 call from Arnold came from her phone, which was found inside a dumpster.

After locating Arnold, police reported he repeatedly claimed he didn't do anything and said: "I'm the one who called."

