Mankato man allegedly broke friend's jaw

Aug. 20—MANKATO — A Mankato man is charged with allegedly breaking a friend's jaw.

Kevin Benedict Hughes, 32, was charged with felony assault Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A friend told police he went out drinking with Hughes on July 31 and Hughes got upset about the bar tab. They went outside and Hughes reportedly tore off his own shirt and punched his friend twice in the face.

The friend went to an emergency room and learned his jaw was broken in two places, according to a court complaint.