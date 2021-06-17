Mankato man allegedly raped drugged woman

Jun. 17—MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of raping a woman after she was drugged.

Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 24, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A woman told authorities she believed Holloway raped her while she was unconscious in May 2020.

The woman said she felt tired after drinking a glass of soda Holloway had given to her, according to a court complaint.

She passed out and woke up to find Holloway was touching her. She passed out again and awoke to Holloway lying next to her on a mattress he had moved into a living room.

Holloway told police they had consensual sex that the woman initiated.

A sample of the woman's blood was sent to a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab and it showed she had a tranquilizer in her system.