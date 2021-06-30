Mankato man allegedly showed knife during fight

Jun. 30—MANKATO — A man displayed a knife during a fight in a Mankato parking lot, charges say.

Tomak Zain Zarif, 43, of Mankato, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon, gross misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and gross misdemeanor bringing drugs into jail Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Mankato officers were called to a fight outside 1501 Eastport Drive at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday and found Zarif and other man fighting, according to a court complaint.

The other man involved in the altercation said Zarif had a knife and officers found a knife on the ground.

Zarif said he took out the knife in self-defense when the other man pulled out a gun. The man gave the gun to someone when he heard sirens, Zarif claimed.

The first responding officer never used his siren and did not see a gun.

Marijuana reportedly was found in Zarif's shoe after he was booked into jail.