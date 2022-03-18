Mankato man allegedly threatened bargoer with knife

Mar. 18—MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly pointed a knife at a bargoer trying to catch an Uber ride home early Friday.

Ibrahim Omar Ibrahim, 21, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor for obstructing the legal process Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states Mankato police received a call from a bar at 1:29 a.m. Friday.

A man told police he was trying to leave the bar to catch his Uber ride. As he approached the door, Ibrahim allegedly pulled a knife out of a pocket, pointed it at the man, and asked him something like "Where you going?" and "Who do you think you are?"

The man said he went back to his table to avoid a fight. When the Uber got closer, he reportedly went to leave the bar again. Ibrahim allegedly pulled the knife out again and pointed it at the man, prompting the man to summon a bouncer.

Officers found Ibrahim in another bar afterward. They reported Ibrahim refused to cooperate while they arrested him, and they took him to detox because he appeared very intoxicated, according to the complaint.

They found a knife in his possession. Ibrahim reportedly admitted to taking the knife out in the bar but didn't say why he did it.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola