Mankato man arrested in Wednesday shooting

Sep. 7—MANKATO — A 22-year-old Mankato man was arrested without incident Thursday in relation to a shooting the day before at Eastwood Manor Mobile Home Park.

Jaime Lee Angel Bravo-Mendez was identified by Mankato police as the suspect and arrested him at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday with assistance from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

Police said in a press release that a firearm was recovered during the arrest.

A man sustained gunshot wounds to the leg at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Louva Lane. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mankato's hospital.

Charges being requested against Bravo-Mendez include second-degree assault and ineligible person possessing a firearm, police said.

After the shooting, police notified nearby schools — Mankato East High School, Kennedy Elementary and Prairie Winds Middle School. The district placed the schools in "secure" status as a precaution, which means students and staff are brought into the building, all exterior doors are locked, and classes are able to continue uninterrupted.