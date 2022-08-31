Mankato man awaiting prison now accused of drug sales

Aug. 31—MANKATO — A Mankato man awaiting a prison sentence now faces new drug and firearm charges, according to a release from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

Michael Benard Eken, 45, was reportedly arrested Monday after failing to appear for a release conditions violation hearing. He had been released on conditions until his November sentencing for a felon in possession of a firearm conviction.

Task force agents reported finding 30 grams of methamphetamine in Eken's pocket and a loaded handgun in the front seat of his vehicle when they located him Monday on Hoffman Road and Victory Drive. They later found small amounts of meth and handgun ammunition at his residence, according to a release.

Eken faces first-degree drug sales, first-degree drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm charges in Blue Earth County District Court.

