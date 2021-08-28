Mankato man charged in alleged chair assault

Aug. 28—MANKATO — A man is now charged with allegedly breaking an acquaintance's elbow outside a downtown Mankato bar on Memorial Day.

Keyshawn Demond Davis, 26, of Mankato, allegedly swung a chair at a man on the Rounders patio around 12:40 a.m. The other man said he raised his arms to block the chair and was hit on an arm and his head, according to a court complaint.

The victim later told police a bone in his elbow was broken.

Davis was charged with felony assault Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.