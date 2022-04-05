Mankato man charged after alleged gun threat

Apr. 5—MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly used a handgun to threaten someone Friday, leading to felony charges Monday.

Brentyn James Zernechel, 36, faces felonies for assault with a dangerous weapon and making violent threats, two gross misdemeanors for child endangerment, and a misdemeanor for domestic assault in Blue Earth County District Court.

A person was reportedly moving out of Zernechel's residence April 1 when the incident occurred. Zernechel had told the person to move their stuff out, according to a criminal complaint, but when the person and a sibling showed up in his driveway, he yelled at them out his window.

He then allegedly chambered a bullet in a handgun in front of them, pointed it at the sibling and threatened to kill the person if they didn't leave. Two other people who arrived to help with the move reported seeing the incident.

Police arrived at the residence at 9:33 p.m. An officer reported finding Zernechel on his front porch holding a handgun down at his side.

He complied when told to put the gun down, according to the complaint. The officer reported the gun had six rounds in the magazine and one chambered in the barrel.

Zernechel's preliminary breath test reportedly registered at .221, and he was brought to a detoxification center in Rochester.

Officers removed two young children from the home, according to the complaint.

