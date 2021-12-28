Mankato man charged after alleged head butt

Dec. 28—MANKATO — A Mankato man faces two felony domestic assault charges after a woman accused him of head-butting her Sunday.

Ian L. Weiner, 41, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states the woman told police he head-butted her in the back of the head after an argument. The back of her head was reportedly red and swollen, while he had a cut on his eyebrow.

Weiner said the woman was punching him and struck him in the face, according to the complaint. The Mankato man also reportedly said he didn't fear being harmed by her.

His criminal history includes convictions for domestic assault by strangulation and fifth-degree assault. One of the felony charges stemmed from having two prior domestic violence-related offenses.

