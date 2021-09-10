Mankato man charged in alleged knife threat

Sep. 10—MANKATO — A man allegedly assaulted a woman he knows and threatened her with a knife in a car in downtown Mankato.

A witness reported a car stopped in the middle of the road at Second and Cherry streets Wednesday evening, according to a court complaint.

The female driver told responding officers Robert Lacomer Singleton, 40, of Mankato, got mad, grabbed the steering wheel and took the key out of the ignition. The woman said Singleton then punched her in the face and she kicked him and told him to get out. He then allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to stab her.

Singleton was charged with felony counts of assault and threats Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.