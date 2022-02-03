Mankato man charged after alleged stalking

Feb. 3—The Free Press

MANKATO — A Mankato man was charged with a felony for stalking after allegedly pounding on the door of a person who had an order for protection against him, as well as reportedly calling the person 57 times.

Gregory Grant Wallace, 33, no permanent address, was charged Friday with the felony and nine misdemeanors related to the incident on Jan. 27.

The alleged victim reported Wallace was pounding on her door asking to see his children. An active order for protection and domestic abuse no-contact order prohibited him from contacting her apart from using a phone to communicate about a child, according to a criminal complaint.

In addition to the door pounding and the dozens of missed calls from his number and a restricted number, officers observed concerning text messages from him on Jan. 23, 24 and 26 not related to the child.

Wallace showed up to the Mankato Public Safety Center later on Jan. 27 to update his predatory offender registration and provided a phone number that matched the calls and texts the woman received, according to the complaint. An officer placed him under arrest, resulting in Wallace reportedly pulling away and making a series of threats and suicidal comments.

Officers brought him to the hospital. Once cleared to leave, Wallace allegedly kicked the center partition of the squad car and continued to be uncooperative at the jail.

{em style="font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; line-height: 16px;"}Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola{/em}