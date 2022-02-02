Mankato man charged after allegedly firing gun

Feb. 2—MANKATO — A Mankato man faces a felony weapons charge after being accused of firing a gunshot in the city on Jan. 21.

Ronniel Aron Johnson, 22, was charged Tuesday with a felony for reckless discharge of a weapon and a gross misdemeanor for pistol possession without a permit in Blue Earth County District Court.

A witness reportedly saw Johnson go up to a black car on Jan. 21, hold up a pistol, fire it, then get something out of the car, according to a criminal complaint. Three other witnesses heard the gunshot and reported seeing Johnson walk away from the vehicle with what appeared to be a pistol in his hand.

Officers went to the car and found a spent bullet casing, according to the complaint. They reportedly got permission from Johnson to observe his gun and the ammunition in it and determined the spent casing was a match.

Johnson denied firing the gun.

The Free Press

