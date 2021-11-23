Mankato man charged with assault

Nov. 23—MANKATO — A Mankato man is charged in an alleged assault that left a woman with severe facial swelling and a likely fracture.

Charles Allen Fulton, 34, was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A child called police at 2:30 a.m. Saturday and reported Fulton was throwing and breaking items and a woman's face was covered in blood, according to a court complaint.

The woman told police she and Fulton had gone out drinking, she could not remember what happened after that, and she woke up in extreme pain.

An ambulance was called and took the woman to a hospital, where medical staff said she had severe swelling and likely a facial fracture.

Fulton was highly intoxicated and was taken to a detox facility before he was booked into jail.

