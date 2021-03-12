Mankato man charged with assault, threats

Mar. 11—MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of punching, choking and threatening to kill a woman he knows.

Randy Carlton Erdmann, 46, was charged with felony terroristic threats and gross misdemeanor domestic assault Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A woman said Erdmann punched her several times in the back of the head during an argument at his Mankato residence Saturday. Erdmann then chased her to the backyard and pushed her to the ground, the charges say.

He then reportedly chased her back into the house, punched her in the jaw and blocked her from leaving. Lastly he allegedly choked her and threatened to kill her multiple times.

The woman had bruises on her jaw, throat, back and arms, and a cut on her hand, according to the court complaint.

Erdmann told police the woman was the aggressor.