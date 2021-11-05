Mankato man charged with assault, threats

Nov. 5—Man charged with assault, threats

MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly assaulted a woman he knows and threatened her with a knife.

Christian Jay Davis, 19, was charged with felony counts of assault and threats Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A woman said Davis picked up a kitchen knife during an argument in her Mankato residence Tuesday night. He then took her keys and left in her vehicle but returned, and the argument continued.

He choked the woman, dragged her down a hallway, choked her again, threw her onto a bed and choked her a third time, a court complaint said. He allegedly also made multiple statements about killing her.

The woman escaped by climbing out a window.