Mankato man charged with assaults, resisting arrest

Nov. 25—MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly assaulted two people he knows and then resisted arrest while high on methamphetamine.

Riley Ray Sprenger, 30, was charged with felony counts of domestic assault and gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Sprenger reportedly hit a woman in the face with a curtain rod during a confrontation about his meth use Monday in a Mankato residence. The woman wasn't seriously injured, according to a court complaint.

Sprenger also allegedly swung his fists at a man and pushed the man up against a wall.

Sprenger then resisted two officers as they took him into custody, at one point trying to take an officer's Taser out of its holster.