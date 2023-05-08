Mankato man charged after Atlantis Hobby break-in

May 8—MANKATO — A Mankato man faces a felony charge connected to the April break-in at the Atlantis Hobby shop.

Stoney Ramell Johnson, 35, will make his initial appearance Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court. He was charged with felony receiving stolen property April 27.

The business reported a burglary April 18 in which someone took about $30,000 worth of trading cards, according to a criminal complaint.

On April 21, the business' owner reported that someone had told him Johnson admitted to the break-in and was in possession of stolen trading cards. Police spoke to the person the next day, leading them to secure a search warrant on Johnson's residence. The search on April 25 reportedly turned up "numerous" trading cards stolen from the business, valued at $5,000 in total.

Johnson reportedly told police he didn't take anything from the business but "knew he was in trouble for receiving stolen property," the complaint said.

