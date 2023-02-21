Mankato man charged with burglary

Feb. 20—MANKATO — A Mankato man was charged with burglary after a woman accused him of breaking through a door to get into a residence.

Mahad Ahmed Mohamoud, 29, faces two felonies for burglary, a gross misdemeanor for domestic assault and a misdemeanor for property damage in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states the woman was at a Mankato residence on Thursday when Mohamoud violently knocked on the door and hit a window with rocks. He then reportedly broke through the door and threatened to slap her, according to the complaint.

The tenant of the residence told police that he grabbed a knife to protect himself from Mohamoud.

Mohamoud left by the time police arrived.

A police sergeant reported seeing the destroyed doorframe and other damage at the residence's entry.

Court records show Mohamoud was convicted in a separate burglary case in December. He has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Feb. 27.

Police issued a warrant for Mohamoud's arrest related to the recent alleged burglary.

