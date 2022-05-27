Mankato man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

May 27—MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor, according to charges filed Friday.

Joshua Allen Larson, 20, was charged with felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and felony electronic solicitation of a minor in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a school resource officer informed a detective on May 15 that a girl younger than 13 and Larson were "engaging in sexual communication" on social media. The girl didn't disclose any sexual contact or communication with Larson during an interview with police, but her social media account reportedly showed conversations with him about sexual conduct.

After police arrested Larson, he allegedly at first denied the allegations before admitting to sexual conduct with the girl within the last month, according to the complaint. He reportedly indicated he didn't want the "relationship to escalate but that it ultimately did."

