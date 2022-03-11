Mankato man charged with domestic assault

Mar. 10—MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly threatened a woman and damaged her property after an argument about laundry Wednesday.

Dennis Joel Murray, 39, was charged with felonies for domestic assault and drug possession Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a woman who knew Murray told police he was supposed to help fold clothes after she allowed him to stay overnight. When she got mad at him for mixing clean and dirty laundry together, he allegedly started "screaming and throwing items around."

He also made a threat about her face, screamed at their children, and destroyed property, according to the complaint.

Police arrived, leading to Murray reportedly throwing a pipe containing methamphetamine. As he was getting arrested, he allegedly intentionally hit his head against the floor an an end table before going to the hospital.

