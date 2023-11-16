Mankato man charged with drug sales

Nov. 15—MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of being a seller of pills containing fentanyl, according to recently filed charges.

Jason Joseph Tarasewicz, 34, was charged with felonies for first-degree drug sales and third-degree drug possession in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents located Tarasewicz on Sept. 13 related to warrants out for his arrest. Police reported finding 47 tablets of counterfeit oxycodone tablets containing fentanyl in his shirt pocket.

Tarasewicz claimed the pills were "fake," according to the complaint.