Mankato man charged with drug sales

Mar. 14—MANKATO — A Mankato man faces a felony drug sales charge after task force investigators reportedly found him in possession of 62.6 grams of suspected cocaine and 790 suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills.

Dominique Lamar Breham, 34, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court after his arrest Saturday.

The suspected oxycodone pills, imprinted with M30, are believed to contain fentanyl, according to a release from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

Breham, the release states, was the passenger in a vehicle parked in an off-campus student housing lot in Mankato when agents reported seeing people approach the vehicle, briefly get in, then exit. Agents reportedly knew of Breham, who was released from prison on Oct. 10 and had prior convictions related to controlled substances and weapons violations.

Along with the felony drug sales charge, Breham also faces felony drug possession.

His initial appearance in court is set for March 23.

