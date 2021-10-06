Mankato man charged after emergency room threats

Oct. 6—MANKATO — A Mankato man faces felony and gross misdemeanor charges after allegedly threatening to kill a security staff member at a hospital Sunday.

Dustin A. Powell, 33, was charged with the felony for threats of violence and the gross misdemeanor for fifth-degree assault Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a worker at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato was trying to transport Powell to detox around 4:45 p.m. Sunday when Powell pointed his finger at her and said, "I'll kill you and that's a threat."

He allegedly threatened her again and called her an anti-Semitic slur as she backed away and left the room, according to the complaint.

