Mankato man charged for fleeing police

Mar. 3—MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly fled from police before resisting arrest Monday, resulting in police tasing him.

Noah Timothy Bjork, 25, was charged with a felony for fleeing police in a vehicle, a gross misdemeanor for obstructing the legal process, and a misdemeanor for fleeing police on foot Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint says an officer in Mankato tried to pull over Bjork for driving without headlights on at 8:22 p.m. Monday. Bjork reportedly didn't stop right away, drove off again after stopping once, then stopped after going several more blocks.

Officers reported he resisted commands to show his hands before running away and getting tackled.

The complaint states he continued to resist on the ground by reaching toward his waistband. After a warning, the officer allegedly tased him.

Bjork reportedly continued to resist before eventually stopping and apologizing. He said he fled because he was scared and on probation.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola