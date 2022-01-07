Mankato man charged in gun threat

Jan. 6—MANKATO — A man allegedly waved a gun at a woman he knows during an argument at his Mankato residence.

Daniel Gene Palm, 44, was charged with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor domestic assault Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A woman hid Palm's loaded gun magazine from him because he was drinking Tuesday afternoon, according to a court complaint. The woman said Palm was upset and pulled a different gun she did not know about out of his waistband. The woman said she was terrified as he waved the gun near her head and said it was loaded.

Palm reportedly told police he set the gun on a counter and told her if he was going to hurt her he would have done it already.