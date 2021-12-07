Mankato man charged in high-speed chase

Dec. 6—MANKATO — A wanted man allegedly led a police officer on a high-speed chase Friday night through Mankato.

Edwardo Xavier Romero, 26, of Mankato, was charged with felony fleeing police Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A Mankato officer doing random license plate checks tried to stop Romero around 11 p.m. after discovering he did not have a driver's license and was wanted on a probation violation warrant.

Romero allegedly fled across the Veterans Memorial Bridge, onto northbound Highway 169, then eastbound Highway 14. He reached over 100 mph, according to a court complaint.

He reportedly exited onto Third Avenue and stopped in the area of Riverfront Drive and Madison Avenue. He ran away but was caught in the area.