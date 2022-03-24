Mankato man charged with indecent exposure

Mar. 24—MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly exposed himself in front of a mother and her child Monday.

Gene Richard Dase, 60, faces a gross misdemeanor charge n Blue Earth County District Court for indecent exposure in front of a minor.

A criminal complaint states the mother and her 3-year-old child were in their driveway Monday and saw their neighbor, Dase, sitting in a chair in his garage. Dase reportedly walked to his driveway and removed his pants and underwear before shaking his buttocks in the direction of the woman and child.

Afterward, Dase allegedly told police he admitted to taking his pants off but didn't know why he did it.

