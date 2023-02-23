Mankato man charged with knife threats

Feb. 22—MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of threatening a gas station worker with a knife during an argument Feb. 12.

Dwayne Qutez Irving, 46, was charged Wednesday with two felonies for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and making violent threats in Blue Earth County District Court.

A Mankato police officer responded to an address matching the Holiday gas station on Riverfront Drive Feb. 12 and spoke with an employee, according to a criminal complaint. The worker told the officer that Irving came into the store and started yelling at another employee while holding a knife.

The other employee talked to another officer at the scene and reportedly said Irving had gotten into arguments with him in the past. Irving got in his face during the latest argument, the employee said, then walked into the cashier's area while waving the knife back and forth in the air.

The employee reported grabbing a pocket knife to defend himself. Irving, he said, at one point threatened to kill him.

Officers weren't able to locate Irving after the incident, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

