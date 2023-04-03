Mankato man charged for meth sales

Apr. 3—MANKATO — A Blue Earth County sheriff's deputy reportedly found 146 grams of methamphetamine in a man's vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.

Adam Samuel Danberry, 36, of Mankato, was charged with a felony for drug sales and a felony for drug possession Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The complaint states the deputy pulled over Danberry after seeing a suspected radar detector on Danberry's dashboard while he was going 57 mph in a 50-mph zone. A tip from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force reportedly indicated Danberry could have meth and a firearm in his possession.

Le Sueur County's K-9 unit arrived and alerted deputies to search the vehicle. A black case in a center console had 146.3 grams of meth in it, according to the complaint.

Danberry's initial court appearance is set for April 13.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola