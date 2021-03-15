Mankato man charged in vehicle theft, chase

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·1 min read

Mar. 15—MANKATO — A man has been charged in a vehicle theft and short pursuit that occurred Friday.

Jamal Maurice Prude, 28, of Mankato, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of vehicle theft and fleeing police. He also is charged with gross misdemeanor counts of drug possession and obstructing the legal process and with misdemeanor DWI.

Prude allegedly took a Jeep that was left running outside the Kwik Trip on Monks Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Friday. He crashed into small trees along Stadium Road during a short chase, the charges say.

A breathalyzer allegedly showed Prude had an alcohol concentration of 0.14. He also reportedly had a vape pen with marijuana oil.

Prude was taken to jail, then began to complain of pain and became combative when jailers tried to take him to a hospital.

He has not been charged in connection with another running vehicle stolen from the same location a few hours prior.

