Mankato man deemed competent in knife threats case

Jun. 7—MANKATO — A Mankato man who was accused of pulling a knife on two people in March was deemed competent to proceed in the case this week.

Bradley Scott Gottskalkson, 41, faces two felonies for assault with a dangerous weapon and a felony for violent threats in Blue Earth County District Court.

The charges stem from an alleged incident in which two people told police he led them out of a residence at knifepoint after threatening them, according to a criminal complaint. One of the people reportedly said Gottskalkson held the knife to his shoulder.

Judge Gregory Anderson ordered an examination on Gottskalkson's mental condition on March 27. The results were made public on Monday, with an examiner opining that he had an anxiety disorder and "voluntary intoxication may have had an effect" on the incident.

During the interview with the examiner, Gottskalkson reportedly appeared to "perform poorly on purpose" when tested on his understanding of legal concepts. The examiner concluded that he maintains "sufficient ability to rationally consult with counsel and is able to understand the proceedings and participate in his defense."

The competency finding means Gottskalkson cannot use a mental health defense in his case, according to court records.

His next court hearing is set for June 26.

