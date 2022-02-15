Mankato man faces burglary charges

Feb. 14—MANKATO — A man allegedly broke into a Mankato home, prompting felony charges.

Anthony Holden Walker, 30, was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court with two felonies for burglary along with a gross misdemeanor for obstructing the legal process and four misdemeanors for domestic abuse, domestic assault and damage to property, according to court files.

A criminal complaint states a woman who knew Walker called police Feb. 9 to report he broke into her residence.

Walker was reportedly uncooperative and kept walking away when officers arrived. He had an active domestic abuse no-contact order prohibiting him from having contact with her, according to the complaint.

The woman told police she locked her front door with a chain and barricaded the door to keep Walker from coming inside. Walker allegedly broke the chain off the door to get inside and pushed her in the chest before breaking a laptop.

She then "grabbed a knife out of fear and barricade herself in a bedroom" so she could call 911. Walker reportedly proceeded to break the door's hinge and then left.

The complaint states Walker refused to follow commands afterward, threatened to headbutt officers, lunged toward one officer, and directed threats toward paramedics.

Seven law enforcement officers assisted in handcuffing Walker.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola