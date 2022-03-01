Mankato man faces domestic assault charge

Feb. 28—MANKATO — A Mankato man faces a felony for domestic assault by strangulation and a gross misdemeanor for interfering with an emergency call.

Bradley Timothy Moore, 30, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a woman accused Moore of choking her Sunday after she tried to call 911 for help during an argument, causing her to see stars and believe she was going to die. She was reportedly able to break free and ran away screaming for help, which a witness reported seeing and hearing.

A police officer noted several red marks around the woman's neck. Moore accused the woman of assaulting him and punching him in the face, then allegedly said he grabbed her by the throat to push her away.

He went on to say he refused to give the woman her phone back, according to the complaint, and threw the phone somewhere but wouldn't say where.

