Mankato man faces drug, domestic assault charges

Mar. 14—MANKATO — A Mankato man was charged with a felony for methamphetamine possession and two misdemeanors for domestic assault Monday.

Scott Lee Burgess Jr., 33, allegedly slapped a woman Friday at a Mankato residence, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman reportedly told police she found plastic bags containing meth on a table Friday. One of the bags was open with the substance on the table. She found more baggies hidden in an infant's shoe, according to the complaint.

She confronted Burgess, and he allegedly slapped her in the head and threw a drink container at her back. When she went to a bathroom to call 911, he reportedly grabbed her hair, leading to him striking her head against a door frame.

Officers found what appeared to be 7 grams of meth in the residence.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola