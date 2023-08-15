Mankato man faces sexual assault charge

Aug. 15—MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in June 2022.

Michael Von Amick, 35, was charged with felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states the woman told police the incident happened after Amick came over to her apartment "very intoxicated" on June 24. She accused him of choking, biting and punching her before the sexual assault.

While she kept saying no, she told police, she remembered he was laughing.

During interviews with police, Amick at first denied having sex with the woman, according to the complaint, but eventually said he did have sexual relations with her.

Results from a sexual assault exam reportedly determined Amick "cannot be excluded as a possible contributor" to the male DNA found on her. The chances of a DNA mixture of Amick and the woman are "100 billion times more likely" than that of a mixture between the woman and an unknown, unrelated source, according to the complaint.

Amick's initial appearance in court is scheduled for Thursday.

