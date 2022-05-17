Mankato man faces stalking charges

May 17—MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of stalking a woman and making violent threats, according to charges.

Rico Lee Ayler, 36, faces one felony for threats of violence and two felonies for stalking in Blue Earth County District Court. The charges were filed Monday.

The woman called police Saturday to report Ayler had been sending her threatening messages despite being prohibited by law from contacting her, according to a criminal complaint.

A text message from Ayler to the woman allegedly stated he'd kill her when he saw her. The woman said she responded with a text stating he wasn't supposed to contact her and she planned to tell a judge about his message.

The complaint states he sent another text telling her he wouldn't leave her alone until she's dead and gone. She said she again sent a message telling him to leave her alone, which reportedly resulted in him sending a text saying she was going to "die real soon."

The woman reported she feared he'd act on his threats, leading her to bring her children to stay at a different residence.

A Mankato officer found a domestic abuse no contact order against Ayler had been recently canceled in Nicollet County. A Hennepin County case, however, did reportedly prohibit him from contacting the woman, according to the complaint.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola