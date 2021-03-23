Mankato man facing assault, drug charges

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·1 min read

Mar. 23—MANKATO — A disturbance at a Mankato pawn shop led to a man being charged with drug crimes and assault of a law enforcement officer.

An employee at the Pawn America called police Monday afternoon as Robert Lacomer Singleton, 40, of Mankato was swearing and yelling because he believed he had been overcharged.

Singleton was arrested on out-of-state warrants and refused to get into a squad car, according to a court complaint. He then reportedly spat on a sheriff's deputy, which is considered an assault.

He also allegedly had cocaine and marijuana in his possession.

Singleton was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony assault on a peace officer and felony and misdemeanor counts of drug possession.

