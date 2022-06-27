Mankato man found with 130 grams of cocaine, charges say

Jun. 27—MANKATO — Police reportedly found about 129 grams of cocaine in a Mankato man's vehicle Friday, leading to a felony drug sale charge and other felony charges.

David Lawrence Holden, 42, was charged with first-degree drug sales, first-degree drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

After police obtained a search warrant for Holden's vehicle Thursday, they monitored him traveling from Chicago to Rochester to Waseca and toward Mankato, according to a criminal complaint.

A press release from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force states Holden only stayed in Chicago for about a half hour on the trip, and the city is a known source for controlled substances.

Law enforcement agents stopped Holden in Blue Earth County at about 2 a.m. Friday. They reported finding 129 grams of cocaine in the car, followed by finding marijuana, a loaded handgun and evidence of drug sales in his apartment in Mankato, according to the release.

Holden has a previous conviction for felony drug sales prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

