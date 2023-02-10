Mankato man found incompetent to proceed in sexual assault

Feb. 9—MANKATO — A Mankato man who was facing criminal sexual misconduct charges was deemed incompetent to proceed in his court case.

Albert Brown Lurks Jr., 55, was initially charged with three felonies in Blue Earth County District Court in August. He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman with developmental disabilities.

Judge Mark Edward Betters ordered an evaluation on Lurks in November. An examiner returned a report on Lurks in January, followed by an official finding of incompetency filed in the court on Monday.

When a defendant is ruled incompetent to proceed, according to Minnesota court rules, they cannot plead, be tried or be sentenced in a case because a mental illness or cognitive impairment prevents them from rationally consulting with counsel or understanding the proceedings enough to participate in a defense.

The case against Lurks stemmed from a mandated reporter's complaint to police in July. Police say the woman told the mandated reporter that Lurks forced himself on her over a two-year period.

During one incident, she said she pretended to have an asthma attack so he'd stop. She also said she told Lurks "no" during incidents in June and July.

