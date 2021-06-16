Mankato man gets community service in stabbing

Jun. 16—MANKATO — A Mankato man who stabbed a man in the chest was sentenced to time served, probation and community service.

Sidney Lasalle Bruce II, 62, stabbed a man in the chest in November 2019. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for a collapsed lung, according to a court complaint. Bruce said he stabbed the man after he came to his house and "caused a scene."

Bruce spent eight days in jail after his arrest. He received a stayed prison sentence Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court after pleading guilty to felony assault.

He won't spend any more time incarcerated if he completes 120 hours of community service and five years of probation.