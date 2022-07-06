Mankato man made threats before firing shotgun in air, charges say

Jul. 6—MANKATO — A Mankato man was accused of making violent threats before firing a shotgun in the air Saturday.

Shea Patrick Kelly, 51, was charged with three felonies for illegal firearm possession after a violent crime conviction, making threats of violence and reckless discharge of a weapon Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a neighbor called police to report Kelly fired a gun after an argument with a woman. The caller said Kelly had been drinking and was back inside with the firearm.

A police officer met with the woman, who reported Kelly was upset about a workplace issue and had been drinking for most of the afternoon. She said Kelly started arguing with her in the backyard around 5 p.m.

When she told him to "shut up," according to the complaint, he went inside and started shouting at her while she spoke with a neighbor.

The neighbor reported hearing him threaten to kill her, with Kelly shouting, "I have a gun and I'll use it."

Kelly then came out on the back deck and fired a single round into the air from what appeared to be a shotgun, according to the complaint.

After the neighbor retreated back inside his own residence, the woman told police that Kelly pointed the gun at her face about 3 inches from her nose.

The woman walked over to the neighbor's to call 911, followed by police taking Kelly into custody.

Kelly is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a violent crime felony conviction.

