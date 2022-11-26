Mankato man pleads guilty in assault and drug cases

Nov. 25—MANKATO — A Mankato man pled guilty in two different assault cases and one drug case this week.

Brent David Steinkopf, 39, will be sentenced in Blue Earth County District Court on Dec. 6.

Steinkopf's guilty pleas include a felony for reportedly assaulting a woman in July, a felony for drug possession in May and a gross misdemeanor for assaulting a man in April.

The July incident occurred at a shelter, according to a criminal complaint. After he was asked to leave for "rude and abrasive" behavior, he started looking through another person's belongings.

The woman told police he appeared to be leaving, but he hit her on her shoulder when she turned her back.

His petition to enter a guilty plea indicates he'll receive a one year and seven month sentence for the felony assault. Sentences of one year and five months for the drug charge and one year for the gross misdemeanor will be served concurrently, meaning at the same time rather than consecutively.

He'll have another felony assault charge and a misdemeanor theft charge dismissed as part of pleading guilty to the other charges.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola