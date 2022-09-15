Mankato man pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct with minor

Sep. 15—MANKATO — A Nicollet man faces a prison sentence after pleading guilty to felony criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Blue Earth County District Court.

Samuel Chester Hopp, 32, formerly of Mankato, was first charged in May 2021 after a 13-year-old girl reported he had engaged in sexual conduct with her when she was 12, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states he initially denied the allegation before acknowledging it happened on several occasions.

Hopp's petition to plead guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor calls for a maximum sentence of 86 months, or more than seven years, in prison.

As part of the agreement, three additional first-degree charges were dismissed. Four felony child porn possession charges also were dismissed, according to court records.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola