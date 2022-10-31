Mankato man pleads guilty to methamphetamine sales charge

Oct. 31—MANKATO — A Mankato man faces prison time after recently pleading guilty to methamphetamine sales and possession charges.

Damien Jay Kump, 26, faced sale and possession charges in two separate cases related to arrests in May and June.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents reported seizing 35 grams of meth from Kump's vehicle in May, according to a criminal complaint. Agents said they seized another pound of meth during a bust in which they arrested Kump and two others in June.

The quantities, according to the agents, indicate the drugs were meant for street sales.

Kump had a jury trial set for late October related to the June arrest before petitioning to enter a guilty plea in both cases. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Blue Earth County District Court.

His plea deal indicates he could receive between a seven- and eight-year sentence, not including time already served. Inmates typically serve about two-thirds of their sentences.

As part of the plea, a sales charge in one case and a possession charge in the other case were dismissed.

