Mankato man rammed into, threatened woman, charges say

May 28—MANKATO — A Mankato man reportedly followed a woman with whom he is not supposed to have contact, rammed into her vehicle multiple times and threatened her.

Anthony Holden Walker, 29, was charged with felony threats, gross misdemeanor harassment and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, violating a no-contact order and obstructing the legal process Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A woman drove to the Mankato Public Safety Center Wednesday afternoon and said Walker was following her. He reportedly rammed into her vehicle multiple times, damaging the rear bumper. At a red light he got out and yelled, "You're dead," according to a court complaint.

Walker also reportedly called her cellphone multiple times. A restraining order prohibits him from having contact with the woman.

Walker was stopped after driving past the Public Safety Center and he allegedly resisted arrest.