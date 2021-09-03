Mankato man sent to prison on drug charge

Sep. 3—NEW ULM — A Mankato man facing a murder charge in an overdose death is going to prison on a prior drug charge.

Dorian Lashawn Langston, 42, was sentenced to 90 months in prison Thursday in Brown County District Court.

Langston sold methamphetamine to police informants in New Ulm in December 2019 and January 2020, the charges said. Langston lived in New Ulm at the time and a search of his residence found meth and cocaine.

Langston pleaded guilty to felony drug possession, and drug sales charges were dismissed.

He received credit for time already served in jail and could be eligible for release in early 2026.

Langston also is facing a third-degree murder charge in Blue Earth County alleging he supplied the mixture of drugs that killed a North Mankato man last September. He has not yet entered a plea in that case.