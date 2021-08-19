Mankato man sent to prison on gun charge

Aug. 19—MANKATO — A Mankato felon who was suspected of shooting a man in the leg was sentenced to prison.

Carter Allen Groen, 21, pleaded guilty to felony gun possession after a felony conviction and was sentenced Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Groen was with a man who was shot outside an apartment complex at Monks Avenue and Bunting Lane in January, according to a court complaint. Groen first claimed two men came by and shot at him but hit the other man. He later claimed he was play fighting with the victim and the gun must have gone off accidentally.

Groen was sentenced to five years in prison. He'll likely be eligible for release in May 2024 because he received credit for 200 days already spent in jail and the final third of prison sentences are typically completed on supervised release.