Mankato man sent to prison for rape

Nov. 11—MANKATO — A Mankato man will be in prison until at least 2029 after a jury found him guilty of raping a woman he met at a house party.

Deshawn Kejuan Woolridge Carter, 23, was sentenced for felony criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County District Court. Charges remain unresolved in a second alleged rape and drug crime.

In August 2019 a woman reported Woolridge Carter raped her in the bathroom of a Mankato apartment during a party. She said she kissed Woolridge Carter and he then pulled her into the bathroom and raped her while she said "no" and "stop" multiple times, according to a court complaint.

Woolridge Carter reportedly told authorities he was intoxicated and could not remember that night.

A jury found Woolridge Carter guilty following a trial in September.

He was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison. In Minnesota the final third of prison sentences are typically served on supervised release. He also was given credit for nearly 15 months already spent in jail.

So Woolridge Carter likely would be eligible for release in April 2029. That could change depending the outcome of other charges.

Another woman came forward in 2019 after learning Woolridge Carter was accused of rape. The second woman said he had raped her multiple times while they were in a relationship in 2017, those charges allege.

Woolridge Carter also was accused of selling vaping cartridges containing marijuana wax to an informant working for the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force in 2019, and marijuana reportedly was found in his residence in a subsequent search.

Trials were scheduled in those cases this fall but were postponed indefinitely.