Mankato man sentenced for 2020 domestic assault in Renville County

Jun. 23—OLIVIA — A Mankato man was sentenced to 29 months in prison for a 2020 domestic assault in Renville County and for threatening a parole officer in January.

Jordan Craig Rue, 30, pleaded guilty in March to felony domestic assault and pleaded guilty in May to felony terroristic threats.

He was sentenced to 29 months for both cases but the sentences will run concurrently. He was given credit for 121 days already served.

According to court documents, Rue in November of 2020 punched his girlfriend multiple times in the face and head and locked her in their garage in Danube after Rue accused her of cheating when she was late getting home from work.

Rue has a 2012 domestic assault conviction in Stearns County and a 2018 fifth-degree assault conviction in Blue Earth County.

In January, a parole officer asked Rue to provide a random urine sample. Rue told her that if she came to his location "she would not be leaving, as it was a one-way door," according to court documents.